Every week, the cast and crew of Fox’s The Mick — the new comedy series that follows Kaitlin Olson’s reckless Mackenzie “Mickey” Murphy, who’s tasked with caring for her on-the-lam sister’s three children — is taking EW behind the scenes of each episode. This week, Scott MacArthur, who plays Jimmy and is also a writer on the show, brings us into the sophomore installment.

The second episode of a television series is in many ways more challenging than the pilot. You are tasked with re-introducing characters that the audience is still just getting to know, while at the same time trying to steer the show in a direction. When we set out to write episode 2, we asked ourselves, “What would Mickey actually do if her sister asked her to raise the kids full time?” And the answer we kept coming back to was, “She would get the hell out of there as fast as possible.”

The Chernin brothers had a pretty strong take on how they wanted this episode to play out. They told us the general shape, and for the most part, we were charged with finding the colors within each scene. One of the moments that made me laugh the most was when they pitched the idea of how Tippy responds to Sabrina trying to steamroll her. Those slaps really set the tone for the episode and also our approach to the rest of the season. It’s also one of the first ideas where we waited to see how the network and studio would respond. When they were open to it, we all got very excited. We knew everyone was on the same page.

The opening scene with Mickey in the bathroom was something we shot a couple of months after we had filmed the rest of the episode. We wanted to go back and add a little header to the episode where Mickey is trying to convince herself she can handle the s— sandwich her sister left her with. We shot it in a small bathroom on the Fox lot at the end of a very long day. When you’re working with someone as talented and funny as Kaitlin, it’s easy to take for granted how much gold she gives you on a daily basis. She cares so much and gives every take her all. It was only the next day we realized that she had really crushed her hand slamming the stall take after take. I’ve been told that Kaitlin has to visit the hospital almost every season while shooting It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, so I was happy that in this situation she was only in need of an ice pack.

Auditioning actresses to play Alba was tricky because the character doesn’t have many lines in the pilot. The guys ended up dusting off a scene that they had written years ago for another project of theirs. The chemistry between Carla Jimenez and Kaitlin in that scene was so strong and immediate that we knew we had to find a way to incorporate it into an episode. Now according to Carla, she’s lived a pretty clean life, but for those who have dabbled in the spirit world, we know it when we see it, and Carla does a pretty incredible job of taking us there.

And that’s ultimately what we’re trying to do. We trying to take you there. Where? Well, you’ll have to wait for the third episode because that’s when you’ll really figure out the direction we’re going. And the third episode of a series, that’s actually the most important one.

The Mick airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.