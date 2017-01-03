A big change is coming to the cable news world.

Long time Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to join NBC News, NBC News announced Tuesday afternoon.

According to the press release, Kelly signed a multi-year agreement, which includes her anchoring a one-hour daytime program that will air Monday through Friday. Kelly will also anchor a new, in-depth Sunday evening news show and contribute to the network’s breaking news, political, and special events coverage. Per NBC, more details about Kelly’s new role will be announced in the coming months. (Kelly’s current Fox News contract is up this summer.)

Kelly commented on her surprising move in a short Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I’ve had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC’s breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage,” she wrote. “While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters.”

Kelly’s departure is a big loss for Fox News as her show The Kelly File is the number two cable news program. Kelly’s public profile has increased dramatically in the past few years, especially after coming into conflict with President-elect Donald Trump during the recent election.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career” NBCUniversal News Group chairman Andrew Lack said in a statement. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

In the fall, Kelly, who joined Fox News in 2004 as a Washington-based correspondent, released her highly anticipated memoir Settle For More. In the book, she claimed Fox News founder Roger Ailes had made “inappropriately sexually charged comments” towards her, which Ailes denied. These accusations were released at a time when several women had come forward accusing Ailes of sexual harassment. In July, Ailes stepped down from his role as Fox News chairman.

During her time with Fox News, Kelly also co-anchored America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and anchored her own show America Live.