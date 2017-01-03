Twin Peaks revival won't premiere at Sundance, Mark Frost says

The snow-capped mountains of Park City are warming up in anticipation of the Sundance Film Festival later this month, but one buzzy rumor, which suggests Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival will premiere at the annual event, is cooling down in the process.

David Lynch’s cult classic set to air new episodes on the premium subscription channel this summer nearly 27 years after its freshman season aired on ABC. Mark Frost, the co-creator and writer of Twin Peaks, took to Twitter to deny speculation that Showtime will preview the long-gestating project at the prestigious festival.

“Just to quash a silly rumor going around: Twin Peaks is NOT, repeat, NOT going to be shown at Sundance this year,” he tweeted Tuesday.

Just to quash a silly rumor going around: Twin Peaks is NOT, repeat, NOT going to be shown at Sundance this year. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 3, 2017

Frost’s words seemingly refer to a Deadline article, originally posted Monday, with a headline indicating the show would get a “Sundance premiere” before its Showtime debut. The piece also quoted an anonymous source close to Sundance who noted “conversations are ongoing” to bring the program to the Utah festival.

Showtime has kept details of its Twin Peaks revival closely under wraps thus far, teasing it via a series of short videos (including one that shows Lynch reprising his role as Gordon Cole while eating a donut) released throughout 2016, though plot details (or a premiere date) have yet to be revealed.

Among the actors returning as part of the series’ 217-strong featured cast are Kyle MacLachlan, David Duchovny, Russ Tamblyn, Mädchen Amick, and Alicia Witt, while fresh faces like Naomi Watts, Michael Cera, Ashley Judd, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Laura Dern, and Sky Ferreira will also appear on the Showtime edition.

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival takes place Jan. 19-29.