The Man in the High Castle gets third season, new showrunner

The Man in the High Castle has been renewed for season 3, Amazon announced Tuesday.

The dystopian drama is also getting a new showrunner: Eric Overmyer — the executive producer behind another Amazon original series, Bosch — will take on the role, which creator Frank Spotnitz vacated during production of season 2.

Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1962 novel of the same name, the alternative history series follows resistance fighters in a world where the United States is ruled by Germany and Japan after losing World War II. The pilot, released in January 2015, became Amazon’s most-watched since the original series development program began. The complete first season was released in November 2015, and season 2 arrived in December 2016. Amazon said the second season scored the most viewers over its debut weekend of all its original scripted series.

“As timely as ever, the exploration of characters at a dark point for humanity has provided incredible stories for two seasons,” said Joe Lewis, Amazon Studios’ head of comedy and drama, in a press release. “Eric and his team are doing an incredible job crafting stories about the inner lives of those who struggle to do good in a world that is not. We couldn’t be more excited to bring season three to customers in 2017.”