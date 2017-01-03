Joely Fisher on sister Carrie: 'We lost our hero'

The deaths of Star Wars star Carrie Fisher and her famous mother Debbie Reynolds within the span of two days last week was a devastating double blow for the actresses’ many fans — but even more so for their family. On Tuesday, Fisher’s half-sisters Joely and Trisha Fisher appeared on Good Morning America to discuss how they’re dealing with the aftermath.

“I’ve been having an out-of-body experience,” Joely told interviewer Chris Connelly. “The world lost Carrie and Debbie, of course, and Princess Leia. But we lost our hero. We lost our mirror.”

“We had the coolest big sister in the world,” Trisha added. “She was a badass, gun-toting princess. I mean, who has that?”

The two sisters also added that Reynolds’ death so shortly after Carrie’s did not come as a huge surprise to them after spending time in the hospital.

“I sat with Debbie, and she said to me that she was praying for more time,” Joely said. “She kept saying that she wanted more time, and I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this, then Debbie would not. You knew it. You could feel it in her tiny little beautiful body, you could see it [on] her face. She would not last without her on the planet. She wouldn’t. And she didn’t.”

Watch the clips below.

WATCH: "The world lost Carrie, Princess Leia… we lost our hero." – Carrie Fisher's sisters on her passing: https://t.co/0khz1HGt0M pic.twitter.com/5wMxLclhBM — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2017

WATCH: "I knew that if Carrie wasn't going to survive… then Debbie wouldn't…" – Carrie Fisher's sister: https://t.co/0khz1HoS9e pic.twitter.com/tkeJwq637G — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2017

Fisher died last week at age 60; Reynolds died the following day at 84. A joint funeral will be held for the pair, according to Todd Fisher.