Girls season 2 (and everything after it) could’ve been a lot different.

In anticipation of the HBO comedy’s final season, the show’s four women reflected on the ups and downs of the show’s six-season run in an in-depth exit interview with Glamour magazine—including the time that Kirke tried quitting the show three days before production was set to begin on the sophomore season.

“I remember being in a cab. And Jemima called me,” series creator and star Lena Dunham told Girls executive producer Jenni Konner, who conducted the interview for the magazine. “She was like, ‘I have to tell you something. It’s not a big deal. I don’t want you to freak out. I want to quit the show.'”

“My sense of who I was and what I wanted was really thin. I really wasn’t sure what the f— I was doing,” explained Kirke, who added that season 2 was a particularly difficult time for her on the show. “Season two was kind of traumatic for me. I think for everyone. And I know that I was a bit of a tyrant myself.”

Dunham also revealed this was the season when Kirke threatened to punch her unless she got out of her dressing room. However, the tension helped strengthen Kirke and Dunham’s 15-year friendship. “The least and the most satisfying thing about my job was my relationship with Lena. In a good way,” said Kirke. “It definitely caused us to get closer [after 15 years of friendship], and it caused us to fight. And then at the end of it, you know, [our relationship] was nicer.”

In the interview, Allison Williams, who plays Marnie, disclosed that the only source of on-set drama for her was the “very abrupt departure” of Christopher Abbott, who played Marnie’s boyfriend Charlie in the first two seasons and made a surprise guest appearance in season 5. However, Konner said that they’ve all “healed” since then, and Dunham agreed.

“I text him all the time. And he texts back!” said Dunham.

The final season of Girls begins Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.