Twelve years after being fired by Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault has been hired by him.

The former contestant on The Apprentice is expected to be hired by the President-elect, the Associated Press reported, with a focus working on public engagement.

Manigault joined the Trump campaign last July as director of African-American outreach. In December she joined Trump’s transition team executive committee.

In the first season of Trump’s former job as a reality show host, Manigault made an impression with a particularly relentless stay on the show and a memorable firing. She later appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in 2008.

Outside of reality TV, Manigault worked for former Vice President Al Gore’s staff in the ’90s and also pursued a Doctor of Ministry degree the United Theological Seminary. Manigault once worked as the vice-chairman for the National Diversity Coalition for Trump and was a CNN pundit.