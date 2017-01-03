Entertainment Weekly

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Omarosa joining Donald Trump's White House: report

Twelve years after being fired by Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault has been hired by him.

The former contestant on The Apprentice is expected to be hired by the President-elect, the Associated Press reported, with a focus working on public engagement.

Manigault joined the Trump campaign last July as director of African-American outreach. In December she joined Trump’s transition team executive committee.

In the first season of Trump’s former job as a reality show host, Manigault made an impression with a particularly relentless stay on the show and a memorable firing. She later appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in 2008.

Outside of reality TV, Manigault worked for former Vice President Al Gore’s staff in the ’90s and also pursued a Doctor of Ministry degree the United Theological Seminary. Manigault once worked as the vice-chairman for the National Diversity Coalition for Trump and was a CNN pundit.

