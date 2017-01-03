Degrassi: Next Class could be losing a few students when the show returns for its third season, but it appears that the school will also be getting two new faces.

Parham Rownaghi (The Other Kingdom) and Dalia Yegavian (Close Encounters) will both be joining the show’s cast as Saad Al’Maliki and Rasha Zuabi, two Syrian refugees who will be transferring to the Canadian high school.

The long-running television-turned-Netflix series concluded its second season of the Next Class iteration on a cliffhanger as a bus transporting a number of the school’s students to an away volleyball game, met with a terrible accident. In the finale’s final moments, students at the game finally learned what happened, but were left unaware of their fellow classmates’ (and friends) fates.

And as the exclusive trailer (above) of the new season teases, any one of Tristan, Zig, Maya, Grace, Tiny, or Jonah, could be in danger of not waking up.

Degrassi: Next Class premieres on Netflix on Jan. 6. You can get a look at Saad and Rasha, below.