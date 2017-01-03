Bates Motel sets final check-in date

Our last visit to the Bates Motel is coming sooner than expected.

Bates Motel, A&E’s underrated Psycho prequel following the maniacal rise of young Norman Bates, will open for its fifth and final season of business on Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET, EW has confirmed.

The series’ executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin have long planned a five-season arc for their story about the psychological breakdown of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his mother Norma (Vera Farmiga), whose metamorphosis also involved a, shall we say, physical breakdown as well. (Vague 1960 spoiler: In season four, Bates finally bid a gentle farewell to Norma, whose ghostly presence seems far from over on the show.)

Season 5 will also welcome the arrival of one major new motel guest: Rihanna, who makes a bold career stride by stepping into the role of Janet Leigh’s doomed character, Marion Crane, from the original Hitchcock film.