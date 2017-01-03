The Bachelor poll: Is it a shark or dolphin?

Everybody knows the old saying: All sea creatures look alike. So it’s understandable that on night one of The Bachelor, a contestant named Alexis showed up to win Nick Viall’s heart in a shark costume, all the while thinking she was wearing a dolphin costume. Or was it a dolphin costume?

Immediately, her outfit sparked a debate amongst the women in the house. Many women opted to call her “shark-dolphin” as the answer, but at the end of the night, one thing was certain: Nick thought she was a shark, and Alexis thought she was a dolphin.

So now, we are giving you the chance to weigh in on this epic debate. Take a look at the costume above and cast your vote below:

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.