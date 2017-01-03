New Arrow trailer reveals Laurel Lance twist

Has Laurel Lance really come back to life? Based on a new trailer for Arrow‘s midseason premiere, it appears not.

Though Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow welcome the Black Canary back with open arms, it’s not long before Laurel (Katie Cassidy) uses the Canary Cry to incapacitate everyone.

“That’s not our Laurel,” Oliver says.

“Finally, it’s about time someone figured it out,” responds Laurel — or, more likely, responds Black Siren. Ahem.

Arrow returns Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.