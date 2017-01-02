UnREAL costars Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy get married

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com.

Congratulations to these two lovebirds! UnREAL costars Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy are married, a rep for Stroma confirms to PEOPLE.

Stroma and Braddy, both 29, met while filming season 1 of the hit faux reality romance series. British actor Stroma portrayed the “Bachelor” of the season, and Braddy played one of the contestants. Though their characters didn’t return for the second season, their love continued to blossom offscreen and the two got engaged during a romantic trip to Vancouver, Canada in May.

According to The Knot, the two exchanged vows at The Stables at Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. The entire ceremony and reception were planned by Braddy and her mother.

According to the bridal magazine, florals were arranged by Forage and Fleur and treats were provided by Sister’s Sweet Creations. Braddy previously confirmed to PEOPLE she would be wearing a one-of-a-kind, custom gown designed by Anne Barge.

In August, Braddy spilled a few wedding details to PEOPLE, revealing that the two were planning on getting married around the holidays.

“Freddie’s family is coming from Europe and Asia and we’re all going to be together. So that’s gonna be different,” the Quantico star said. “Super southern family. Super European family!”

“He’s so sweet. I’ve met most of his family and they’re precious, and my family’s Southern and super welcoming,” she added. “So I think it will be great.”