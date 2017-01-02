Mariah Carey claim slammed as 'absurd' by producers

It’s downright “absurd” that producers sabotaged Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Years Eve performance, Dick Clark Productions says.

The veteran production company is sounding off after the singer’s team was quoted as accusing the production of undermining her botched performance with a faulty audio setup that left the singer unable to hear her song’s backing tracks while performing live Saturday night from New York City’s Times Square.

“As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists,” begins the clearly perturbed statement. “To suggest that [Dick Clark Productions], as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd. In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that [Dick Clark Productions] had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.”

In response to the statement, a source for Carey told EW that Dick Clark Productions “knew her earpiece wasn’t working and sent her on stage regardless.” The source added “it was sloppy and unprofessional on their part” to let Carey perform.

“Their statement says they didn’t intentionally sabotage her, which we agree with,” the source continued. “It, however, doesn’t apologize for failing to do a good job producing her performance, which is what happened. We know that there are sometimes technical issues with live performances. All her manager asked [Dick Clark Productions] for was an apology for the poor job that they did producing Mariah and for support of Mariah in the media as she was taking hits for something she had no control over. ”

Previously Nicole Perna, a representative for Carey, told Billboard magazine the “production set her up to fail,” while the singer’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, likewise blamed the show’s producers for the faulty performance.

“We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance. They then changed the battery pack, and they were still not working on the frequency four minutes before the show,” Bulochnikov told Billboard. “We let them know again, and they just kept counting her down and reassuring her that they will work as soon as they go live, which never happened — at which point she pulled them out but could not hear the music over the crowd … I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense … It’s not artist friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year’s Eve gift to them.”

Earlier, Carey’s team offered this official statement on the mishap: “There was a production issue. Technical difficulties. Unfortunately, there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances.”

The one thing both parties seem to agree on here was that Carey was thrown off by technical difficulties which weren’t her fault, though naturally she still received all the online mocking the next day. Early Sunday, in response to the performance, Carey tweeted, “Sh– happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”