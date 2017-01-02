Katie Couric co-hosts TODAY for first time in a decade

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

It may be the start of 2017, but it’s a throwback to the ’90s on TODAY.

Katie Couric, who co-anchored the morning show from 1991 to 2006, returned to fill in for Savannah Guthrie, who is on maternity leave after welcoming her second child, son Charley, last month.

The 59-year-old TV personality, who will be hosting the show all week, took her place at the anchor desk alongside longtime co-host Matt Lauer.

“Welcome back to Studio 1A, January 1997, apparently?” Lauer joked.

“It just feels like I never left,” Couric said, later adding that her side of the desk was still a “pigsty” while Lauer’s setup was “all neat and tidy.”

The duo shared a clip of themselves on Lauer’s first day on the job back in 1997, with Couric joking that they had the same hairdo. “Not anymore for me,” Lauer remarked, pointing to his shaved head.

Couric had some fun upon her return, even joining in an a capella rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” out in Rockefeller Plaza.

Flashback! @mlauer and @katiecouric together at the TODAY anchor desk in 1997 and this morning in 2017! pic.twitter.com/g4zBrnHDlB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2017

A little rain isn't going to spoil the fun on the plaza during @katiecouric's return! pic.twitter.com/AiCyFJVuvp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2017

One segment of the show even featured Dr. Mehmet Oz speaking about health changes that come with aging, as Couric’s 60th birthday is on Saturday. Earlier in the show, Couric jokingly covered Lauer’s mouth when he brought up the upcoming birthday.

On Sunday, Couric shared a photo on Twitter of her phone alarm set for 4:30 a.m. “Seriously? See you early and hopefully bright!” she captioned the shot.

Couric joined Today in 1989 as a special correspondent, eventually taking a spot as co-anchor in 1991 until 2006, when she left to anchor the CBS Evening News, becoming the first solo female anchor of the “big three” weekday nightly news broadcasts. While she’s returned to the NBC show on occasion, this is the first time she’ll resume her spot as a co-host.