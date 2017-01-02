One day into 2017, and we have our first Twitter feud, courtesy of Joe Scarborough and a CBS reporter.

The Morning Joe host refuted a tweet from CBS reporter Sopan Deb, which claimed Scarborough and his MSNBC co-host, Mika Brzezinski, partied with President-elect Donald Trump on New Year’s Eve.

On Sunday afternoon, Deb shared a screenshot of a New York Times article which reported that Scarborough and Brzezinski attended a New Year’s Eve party at the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s Mar-a-Lago hotel with the tweet, “Morning Joe‘s hosts partied with Trump last night at Mar-A-Lago. Last year, Trump publicly thanked them for support.”

It didn’t take too long for Scarborough to jump on the tweet and fight back against this statement. “Partied? You’re very good at pushing fake news. You should write for CNN. Apparently making up facts is fine if you’re writing about us,” tweeted Scarborough in response to Deb’s tweet. He continued, “Last year, I said Trump’s campaign was racist, xenophobic and disqualifying. But be snide while making facts up. Partied? Not even close.”

“I imagine you repeated that last night at Mar-A-Lago, @JoeNBC. Before the ball dropped, maybe even,” replied Deb, who is joining the New York Times in January.

Scarborough went on to explain that he and Brzezinski were at the hotel on New Year’s Eve because they had a 7 p.m. meeting with Trump to set up an interview. “The event was black tie. Both Mika and I were in casual clothes, did not attend the party, and left before any ‘partying’ began,” wrote Scarborough in a tweet-storm. “Nothing that Mika and I did in setting up this meeting was any different than what all good reporters and news hosts try to do daily.”

Eventually, Deb admitted that he should’ve been more careful with his word choice. “My word, not @maggieNYT’s. I should’ve chosen a better word. ‘Attended’ is more accurate,” wrote Deb.

Read all of the tweets below:

Morning Joe's hosts partied with Trump last night at Mar-A-Lago. Last year, Trump publicly thanked them for support. https://t.co/gLHtsOloph pic.twitter.com/6znKSoNf67 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 1, 2017

Partied? You're very good at pushing fake news. You should write for CNN. Apparently making up facts is fine if you're writing about us. https://t.co/mCe0EYghRB — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

One of the more entertaining aspects of media coverage of media is how so many who blast Trump for half truths attack us with half truths. https://t.co/mCe0EYghRB — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

Last year I said Trump's campaign was racist, xenophobic and disqualifying. But be snide while making facts up. Partied? Not even close. https://t.co/mCe0EYghRB — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

I imagine you repeated that last night at Mar-A-Lago, @JoeNBC. Before the ball dropped, maybe even. https://t.co/xpiRV0JQKz — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 1, 2017

1. I "partied" last night by watching Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters with my kids. Then watched the Mariah Carey dumpster fire. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

2. Around 7pm, I had a preset meeting with PEOTUS before his party trying to set up an interview (much like reporters at CBS & NYT do. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

3. The event was black tie. Both Mika and I were in casual clothes, did not attend the party, and left before any "partying" began. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

4. Nothing that Mika and I did in setting up this meeting was any different than what all good reporters and news hosts try to do daily. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

5. Anyone suggesting otherwise is a hypocrite who ignores what great journalists from Ben Bradlee to Tom Brokaw have done for years. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

I can't think of a presidential candidate who thanked Brokaw and Bradlee for their support, but I'm just a liar who makes up news. https://t.co/Hjq5XF3dD1 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 1, 2017

6. I hope we get the interview. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

7. Stop lying about us. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

8. Happy New Year🎉 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

Yes. You lied. And you are digging a deeper whole. Trump also thanked Axelrod. Stop. Digging. You're embarrassing yourself. https://t.co/5hzO20TG7P — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017

My word, not @maggieNYT's. I should've chosen a better word. "Attended" is more accurate. https://t.co/EYnjPAcTeO — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 1, 2017

In August, Trump lashed out at the MSNBC morning show’s hosts on Twitter, calling them “two clowns.” However, since then, there have been reports that the relationship between Trump and Morning Joe has ameliorated.