Debra Messing on Will & Grace revival: 'Nothing beyond talks'

Not so fast, honey. Will & Grace star Debra Messing just shot down a rumor that NBC has ordered a 10-episode revival of the popular sitcom, tweeting Monday that there’s been “nothing beyond talks.”

Messing’s message came in response to frequent Will & Grace guest star Leslie Jordan’s recent assertion that a comeback was a done deal and would start shooting in the summer. “Sadly Leslie was wrong,” Messing wrote.

EW confirmed in October that NBC was in very early talks for a revival of the Must See TV comedy, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006 and starred Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally. The talks came in the wake of a buzzed-about election short that reunited the quartet and name-checked Fifty Shades of Grey, Hamilton, and Donald Trump.

Jordan isn’t the show’s only alum to express interest in a proper revival. Mullally said last month that “there is a very good chance that that might happen,” adding, “It’s not happening right this second. I mean, we’re not rehearsing or anything like that. But there is a very good chance that something is going to materialize.”

And Messing told People in September, “If there was a Will & Grace 2.0, my wish is that we did 10 [episodes] on, like, Netflix or Amazon or somewhere where it could be the naughty version of Will & Grace.”