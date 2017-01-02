Chicago Fire and P.D. EPs tease crossover starting 2017 'with a bang'

The Severide show has arrived.

Tuesday night’s Chicago Fire-Chicago P.D. two-hour crossover event is a bit of a departure from many of the crossovers that have come before it, mainly because this one focuses largely on Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and his recent identity crisis.

“It’s more character-based than plot-based in a lot of ways,” executive producer Derek Haas tells EW.

But that’s not the only way this winter return is different from those of the past.

“The main thing we wanted to do was give audiences a jolt from coming back from the winter finale with something bigger than they usually get,” Haas says. “We usually just throw everything into the winter finale and then you kinda ramp back up for the season. It was [EP] Matt [Olmstead]’s idea to just start with a bang and have Severide be the catalyst for going right into a P.D. episode.”

“We believe we have a homerun with Severide in the hot seat and Lindsay (Sophia Bush), the former flame, going to his defense,” adds Olmstead.

See how that plays out when the crossover kicks off with Chicago Fire on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m., both on NBC.