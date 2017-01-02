The season 11 finale of Bones ended with a big, surprising return, with Brennan (Emily Deschanel) being taken by former Jeffersonian intern Zack (Eric Millegan) for reasons currently unknown. (For a refresher on that, read our recap, and postmortems with Millegan and EP Jonathan Collier.) With the 12th and final season quickly approaching (it debuts Jan. 3), Collier and EP Michael Peterson expand on Brennan’s kidnapping and Zack’s motivations, preview a major strain ahead for Brennan and Booth’s relationship, and speak to how they feel about the series’ end.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Where does the premiere pick up?

MICHAEL PETERSON: The season finale ended with Zack taking Dr. Brennan, so we’re starting at the same time. We’re going [to open] with Booth and the squints frantically trying to save Brennan before, it looks like, Zack’s trying to kill her. We always wanted to bring Zack back, but his story is far from over. We’re going to start with Brennan in jeopardy, but Zack’s story is going to grow from there.

What can you tease about Brennan’s kidnapping and Zack’s intentions?

JONATHAN COLLIER: There’s much more to it than we think going in. There’s real dimension to the reason he’s taken her, and it’s going to reveal things about his character that we never knew.

PETERSON: Before I joined Bones as a writer, I was a fan and Zack was one of my favorite characters. Jon and I, when we laid out the storyline, we talked to [creator Hart Hanson] and he talked about how much he loved the character as well and how proud he was of it. The whole reason behind season 12 is there were some loose ends that we wanted to clear up and Zack is a big part of that, and then Booth and Brennan is the biggest part obviously. We went back and watched earlier seasons and realized there are these arcs that haven’t yet been finalized, so starting with episode one, we’re going to start wrapping up some of these arcs that started 240-some episodes ago.

COLLIER: There’s a huge arc from Booth’s past that if you watched the first few seasons carefully you’ll know about, that we’re going to wrap up.

PETERSON: It revolves around pretty much the hardest decision Booth has ever made as a military man, so that’s the past that is going to come back to haunt him.

Back to Zack, what was it like having that character back on the show, as well as Eric Millegan himself?

PETERSON: It was a delight. Eric is fantastic in the episodes where we use him. He wasn’t here when Jon or I started. I came in season 4. Jon, I think, came in 7, and Zack was gone so it was a great experience to have him back not just to work with the actor, but also to write this wonderful character.

COLLIER: It was delightful and special to see how much the cast welcomed him back. They were so happy to be working with him again.

PETERSON: One of the real special things was for the season opener, Emily Deschanel directed the episode and this was her first time directing, and she was the perfect person to welcome Eric back into the fold and really get a great performance out of him and make him feel like he never left. I cannot commend her enough of what an excellent job she did.

Can you expand on how she did as a director? What does she bring to that premiere episode?

PETERSON: Emily has been looking to direct for a long time, but family and other obligations have gotten in the way. We really wanted to make sure that it happened here. Not only is she a phenomenal actress, but her father is Caleb Deschanel so she knows all the camera angles — where to put it and everything else — just really to get the best performance. She was phenomenal, especially because it’s a very different episode in terms of tone. It’s a little bit more claustrophobic, but she never made it feel claustrophobic. She kept it feeling very, very big and the actors loved working with her. At the end of it, they were like, “She can direct all the episodes.” There is a special talent that an actor brings to directing and [she] couldn’t have been more collaborative, more delightful, and she even came in under budget, so what more can you ask for?

The finale left off with Hodgins regaining some feeling in his legs. Is there a chance that we could see a miraculous recovery?

COLLIER: There’s a chance of anything happening and there’s going to be twists and turns to his physical condition. I think we take it to a very tough, realistic place that’s ultimately very positive and affirming, too.

PETERSON: We were very sensitive. We wanted to have him go through a journey, but at the end, we didn’t want to take him to a place that was, for lack of a better word, too TV. We wanted to make his struggle real, including the moments where you’re very optimistic and positive, and obviously he’s already been through some of the lows last year, [which] really put a strain on his relationship with Angela. The story’s not over yet, but we were happy with the way it came out, and we think it’s respectful to anybody who has had to deal with any kind of handicap.

Speaking of the strain on the relationship with Angela, have they made it through to the other side, or is there still a rough road ahead?

COLLIER: I think there’s always going to be challenges for them… twists and turns for their relationship, but I think they’re in a good place.

PETERSON: Overall, they went through the worst of it and there will still be challenges ahead, but for a final season, we were careful not to manufacture drama for the sake of drama. We let the characters go through some very organic struggles. This is not a place where you want to make that false move. We had to be true to the characters and true to their love for each other, and respectful for what they’ve already gone through.

Before the accident, Hodgins and Angela had been talking about having more kids. Is that something they might continue to explore?

PETERSON: Absolutely, yes.

COLLIER: Stay tuned. It’s always an adventure for them.

What about Cam and Arastoo? Will there be a wedding for them this season?

COLLIER: In a way, yes, but with twists and repercussions you’ll never see coming.

PETERSON: The big thing we also wanted to do there is we’ve already had a lot of weddings on the show. There was the first time [Hodgins and Angela] tried to get married and they ended up running out of the church; then they got married in the prison. We had Booth and Brennan getting married in the rose garden, which was absolutely beautiful. We don’t want to repeat ourselves. We tried to find a unique angle to go at their wedding and the resolution of that is in episode 11, so you’re going to have to wait a little while, but it is different than everything else we’ve seen so far on the show.

