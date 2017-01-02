America’s Next Top Model frontrunner Courtney Nelson might be soaring high atop the competition with the highest call-out average of cycle 23 thus far, but the blond beauty potentially meets her match during tonight’s episode — a flight of stairs.

If you thought it couldn’t get any more savage than head judge Rita Ora eliminating Cherish Waters after forcing her to dye her full head of untouched “virgin” hair a shade of fiery crimson during last week’s makeover episode, you’ve yet to witness the evils of the show’s staircase, apparently hell-bent on taking the models down one at a time.

In the exclusive clip below, Nelson, a 25-year-old San Francisco native, takes a nasty tumble as she descends the wooden steps amid the show’s edgy New York City pad, yelping in pain as Paige Mobley rushes to her side, cradling her fallen model hopeful while she calls for help from the ladies upstairs.

As Giah Hardeman tends to Courtney’s injuries — a ripped scar from a scoliosis-related surgery she had as a child — in the moment, a quick confessional cutaway reveals how she really feels about her competitor’s spill.

“Courtney is a bit of a baby. I fell down the stairs two times already,” Hardeman says, alluding to a serious design flaw in the seemingly treacherously-structured house. “Ain’t nobody help me, and I ain’t cry. And I ain’t break my arm. I feel like she wants attention from everybody and anybody, and it’s not okay.”

Even less sympathetic is last week’s “bathroom whisperer,” Tash.

“Courtney likes to play the victim,” she says. “So, she completely deserved it. Karma is a bitch.”

America’s Next Top Model airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch the aftermath of Courtney’s staircase mishap in the exclusive clip below.