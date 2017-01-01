Megan Mullally posts Will & Grace cast photo amid revival rumors

Ever since the cast of Will & Grace reunited in September for a video encouraging Americans to “vote, honey,” fans have been clamoring for a revival — and the stars have kept dropping hints it might happen.

Megan Mullally, who played the rich, alcoholic, ridiculous Karen Walker, is the latest to feed the rumors. On New Year’s Day, she tweeted a photo of the four stars — herself, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, and Sean Hayes — throwing their martinis at the camera. So it is a revival announcement, or just a festive New Year’s #tbt (on a Sunday)? Unfortunately for Will & Grace fans seeking answers, Mullally posted the completely non-explanatory photo with the simple caption “self-explan” and a confetti emoji.

Mullally’s tweet comes just a day after Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Karen’s frenemy Beverly Leslie on the beloved sitcom, told a radio station that the show would be coming back for 10 episodes. She broke it down: “Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so [the cast will] go in in July. And then they’ll add the guest cast. I’ll get a phone call.”

Back in October, EW confirmed reports that NBC was in early talks for a revival, though none of the four stars had yet signed on. They seemed game, however, when they spoke to PEOPLE after making the election video — McCormack, who played Will Truman, said “we’d all be interested to get that call, I think,” and Messing, who was Grace Adler on the show, said “my wish [for a reunion] is that we did 10 [episodes] on, like, Netflix or Amazon or somewhere where it could be the naughty version of Will & Grace.”

For her part, Mullally said she felt “great” about the possibility. Only time will tell if she’s just showing that enthusiasm again with this New Year’s throwback — or if she’s hinting at something more definite.