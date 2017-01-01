Mariah Carey didn’t sing throughout most of her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, explaining that she couldn’t hear the music.

As the last pre-midnight performer on the ABC special, Carey took the stage in New York City’s Times Square to sing a medley of hits. But seconds into her performance of “Auld Lang Syne,” it became clear that Carey’s lips were not in sync with the vocals heard on the live broadcast.

The singer addressed the issue after transitioning to her hit “Emotions” and removing her earpiece, which a backup dancer tucked behind her shoulder. “Well, happy New Year! We can’t hear, but I’ll just get through the moment, okay,” she said.

“I feel,” Carey sang before pausing and looking down to possibly search for the earpiece (a motion she repeated at multiple points).

“All right,” said Carey, strutting across the stage. “We didn’t have a [sound] check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to No. 1, and that’s what it is. Okay.”

Once again, Carey blamed the issue on not being able to hear the music. “Put these monitors on, please,” she said, pleading with the production crew.

Visibly frustrated, Carey added: “I want a holiday, too. Can I not have one? I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

Carey addressed the crowd when the song ended, saying sarcastically, “That was… amazing.”

Next up was her hit “We Belong Together.” “Now this is the album version, so I’m just going to let you put this thing on me and sing along,” she said as a dancer assisted her with a wardrobe piece.

Carey attempted to sing along with pre-recorded vocals at various points in the third song, but the live vocals didn’t match the music.

“Bring the feathers on — yes!” she said, surrounded by oversized props as the performance ended. “You just don’t get any better.”

Carey addressed the snafus on social media after the video of her performance went viral. “Sh– happens,” she wrote on Twitter. “Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”