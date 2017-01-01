Leslie Jones wants to be Ryan Reynolds' sidekick in Deadpool 2

Leslie Jones has found her next dream project: Deadpool 2.

During an appearance on Late Nigh with Seth Meyers‘ New Year’s Eve Special, the Saturday Night Live scene-stealer revealed that she really wants to be in the sequel to the Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated 2016 superhero movie.

“I would love to be just the sidekick just feeding him back the lines,” she told Meyers.

When asked if she would want to have superpowers, she said she just wants “to be loud” and have a powerful scream that would make “everybody’s clothes just come off of them.” Basically, she wants to be the mutant Banshee (who was played by Caleb Landy Jones in X-Men: First Class), except her sonic scream would undress people instead of causing immense pain.

This sounds like it could be super fun, so let’s start the campaign to get the Ghostbusters actress cast in Deadpool 2 now. May we suggest, #Leslie4Deadpool2 as the viral hashtag? It’s nice a throwback to #Donald4Spiderman, which was push for Donald Glover to play Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man. While he wasn’t cast in the movie, he did eventually go onto voice the Miles Morales Spider-Man on the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man and he has a role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, so maybe something good can come of this for Jones, too.

Watch the hilarious clip from Late Night with Seth Meyers above.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 is currently slated to be released March 2, 2018.