This year will be a big one for DC, what with Patty Jenkin’s Wonder Woman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League hitting theaters, but it’s getting even bigger. Geoff Johns, president and chief creative officer of DC Comics, teased a new superhero TV series will be announced soon, while he’s returning to writing a new comic book.

“Happy 2017, everyone!! Can’t wait for the New Year,” Johns wrote in a series of tweets listing the “top five DC events” he’s most looking forward to. “More #DCTV,” he continued. “[The Flash, Arrow, Gotham, Legends of Tomorrow, Lucifer, Supergirl] and many more! One which will be announced soon.”

It’s unclear whether the new show will be a continuation of the Arrow-verse or another comic book property altogether. We already know about Black Lighting, which is coming to Fox from Greg Berlanti, the man behind the superheroes on The CW.

While fans ponder that, Johns also announced he’s “writing comics again.” He took a break from comics shortly after the launch of DC’s ambitious Rebirth as his responsibilities with the DC Extended Universe of films increased.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, he posted an image of Dr. Manhattan in teasing his new comic. The final pages of Rebirth #1 teased a connection to Watchmen, and some readers are already speculating this project could be a follow-up series. “Stay tuned!” Johns wrote.