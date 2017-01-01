Brooklyn Nine-Nine boss on that shocking fall finale cliffhanger

Spoiler alert: This story contains plot details from the Jan. 1 fall finale of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
New Year’s Day brought us the two-part fall finale of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s fourth season and packed plenty of exclamation marks: Jake agrees to move into Amy’s place! The Pontiac Bandit returns! There may be a subterranean race of lizard people living beneath the city who control our minds with their pheromones! A bunch of expensive cars (and one not-so-expensive car) are stolen! Marshawn Lynch talks too much! Terry needs reading glasses!
But the Fox cop comedy’s fall finale really punctuated the drama with an episode-ending exclamation mark that is definitely going to leave a mark: Gina just got leveled by a bus!
In the final seconds of “The Fugitive Pt. 2,” the Nine-Nine’s wisecracking, scene-stealing, civilian administrator — and dance troupe standout who can’t help but keep it 100 — walked into the street. After getting a text alert, she glanced down at her phone to read a finally suitable text from Charles (Joe Lo Truglio), looked back at him to give him a thumbs up, and… was shockingly knocked clear off-screen by the business end of a bus, Regina-style. Actually, Gina (Chelsea Peretti) had foreshadowed the colossal collision by quipping to Charles earlier in the episode, “You know, honestly, I’d rather get hit by a bus than get one more text from you.” And as it turns out, that one-liner served as inspiration for the tragic ending. “We wrote a joke for Gina, in which she tells Charles that she’d rather get hit by a bus than receive another text from him,” Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Dan Goor tells EW. “After we wrote it, I thought, ‘She should get a text from Charles and then instantly get hit by a bus.'”
Which leads us to a critical question: Did we just witness the death of Gina? Or will she live to dish out another insult about Amy’s wardrobe? We asked Goor to give you a half-dozen good reasons not to start the mourning process just yet — and another half-dozen reasons why you might want to keep dabbing those tears with your wolf blanket.
Gina definitely did not die because…
- “She is the human form of the 100 emoji and therefore indestructible.”
- “You can’t kill a phenomenon.”
- “She’s a federally protected landmark.”
- “The real question is: how did the bus survive crashing into her?”
- “Fun fact: getting hit by a bus is totally safe. Please tell your readers that.”
- “The only way to kill a Highlander is by removing the head.”
Gina definitely did die because…
- “She got hit by a bus.”
- “Repeat: She got hit by a bus!”
- “Do you know how much buses weigh?”
- “That bus was going so fast!”
- “Fun fact: Getting hit by a bus that’s going that fast will kill you. Please tell your readers that.”
- “Also, she was already a ghost.”