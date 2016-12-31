Will & Grace guest teases possible revival

This story originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

They reunited for a pre-election 10-minute special that had fans buzzing — and now it looks like the stars of NBC’s Will & Grace will gather together again for a 10-episode revival of the Emmy-winning series.

The official word has yet to come from the peacock network, but the show’s frequent guest star Leslie Jordan spilled the beans in a recent interview — claiming that former costars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will all be reprising their roles.

“It’s back,” Jordan, who played Karen Walker’s frenemy Beverly Leslie, told radio station KPBS. “Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so [the cast will] go in in July. And then they’ll add the guest cast. I’ll get a phone call.”

The 61-year-old actor won an Emmy for playing Beverly Leslie — a role originally written for Joan Collins. “They fired her,” he told KPBS. “They wanted to pull her wig off… [and] she wouldn’t allow her wig to be pulled off, and so I just walked into an audition.”

Since the short dropped in September, many of the Must See TV sitcom’s stars have chatted with PEOPLE about the potential for a revival, reboot or larger-scale reunion in the future.

“The response has been very overwhelming and really, really heartwarming,” shared Messing, who brought designer Grace Adler back to life.

“If there was a Will & Grace 2.0, my wish is that we did 10 [episodes] on, like, Netflix or Amazon or somewhere where it could be the naughty version of Will & Grace,” she continued. “Because you know we were on network television and there were certain lines of common storytelling that we were limited to so it would be fun to kind of go into that world where nothing is held back.”

Mullally (a.k.a. Karen Walker) agreed, saying, “I feel great about [the possibility of extending the series]. Anything’s possible!”

For his part, McCormack, who played Will Truman from 1998–2006, acknowledged, “I knew for sure that once we started teasing it out in the last 24 hours that there would be a lot of expectation.”

“This was the best we could muster right now, just putting all of our talents to great use before this election,” he said of the cast’s busy schedules. “I know a lot of people thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s all coming back, it’s starting again,’ but this is what we got today.”

Which isn’t to say McCormack isn’t down for a return to his breakout character: “Never say never. We’d all be interested to get that call, I think.”