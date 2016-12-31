This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Ryan Seacrest planned to ring in the New Year beside the famous Times Square ball, just not below it… in an elevator.

The longtime ABC New Years Eve host was on his way to Good Morning America on Friday to reveal the ball, but had a bit of trouble getting there due to getting trapped inside an elevator for 40 minutes.

In a series of hilarious Instagram posts, Seacrest calmly documented his ordeal with pictures and videos.

what a way to kick off the morning w/ @goodmorningamerica! #RockinEve 2 days #until2017 @officialnyre A video posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:40am PST

“What a way to kick off the morning w/ @goodmorningamerica! #RockinEve 2 days #until2017,” he captioned the first video.

Thankfully, the American Idol host and the GMA staffers were rescued by the FDNY and he was able to get to the top of the building to test out the New Year’s Eve ball.

we made it out of the elevator! thx to the #FDNY #RockinEve @goodmorningamerica @officialnyre A video posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:11am PST

made it to the top to test the ball w/ @jennymccarthy! #RockinEve @officialnyre A photo posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:00am PST

“I will tell you this, if you’ve ever been stuck in an elevator, it’s funny and cute for about 10 minutes,” Seacrest joked when he finally got to GMA. “And then about 20 minutes in, it’s not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open.”

Hopefully, Seacrest and his New Year’s Eve co-host Jenny McCarthy don’t experience any technical difficulties come Saturday night!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Saturday.