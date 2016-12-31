Nicki Minaj calls Billy Eichner her 'new hero'

Nicki Minaj has a new hero: Billy Eichner.

The rapper posted a snippet from Eichner’s Billy on the Street on her Instagram with a lengthy caption detailing her newfound appreciation for the comedian, who frantically approaches strangers on the streets of New York with entertainment-related questions for his truTV show.

The clip that inspired Minaj’s post features Eichner asking a woman about her feelings on La La Land, only for her to respond that she has no idea what he’s talking about. “Emma Stone,” he offers. “Who?” she replies.

“He woulda got punched right in his neck as soon as he woulda shoved the mic in my face that aggressively,” Minaj wrote on Instagram before quoting some of the video and ending with a warning: “PSA: This is a dangerous game to play in the streets of NY. New Yorkers ain’t rlly wired right now, we throwed off. I’m so happy he made it home alive cuz i really wanna meet his petty ass.”

The feeling seems mutual: “Well @NICKIMINAJ calling me her new hero is a perfect way to end the year,” Eichner tweeted in response. “I’m DYING!!!”

