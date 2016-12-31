John Oliver wants to help you waste 2016's extra second

2016 has been a long year — literally.

The world successfully made it through leap day back in February, but we’re not out of the woods just yet. There’s still one extra second left — a leap second — that will be added to the very last minute of Dec. 31. Thankfully, John Oliver is here to explain:

That video is from 2015 when there was an extra second added on June 30 at 11:59:59 p.m. But “2016 will not go down easily,” Oliver tweeted on Saturday along with a reminder that there will be another leap second this New Year’s Eve.

There's a leap second tonight. It was already a leap year. 2016 will not go down easily. Run the clock out here.. https://t.co/b8J81WLdC6 — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) December 31, 2016

If you’re debating exactly how to waste this last remaining second of this very long year, Oliver and Last Week Tonight have got you covered. Head to spendyourleapsecondhere.com and you can kill this extra time by watching a randomly chosen single-second video, which might be “An Upside-Down Sloth Making a Weird Sound,” “Beloved Sitcom Star Jim Parsons Confidently Mispronounces the Word ‘Espresso,’” “Nicolas Cage, in a Bear Suit, Punching a Woman in the Face in the 2006 Film The Wicker Man,” or “Tim Gunn Says ‘Leap Second,’ and Offers Advice,” among other exciting possibilities.