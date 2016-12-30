This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Debbie Reynolds did not die from grief, she just wanted to be reunited with her daughter Carrie Fisher, according to the actress’s son, Todd Fisher.

“She didn’t die of a broken heart,” Fisher, 58, told ABC News’ 20/20 in an episode that aired Friday. “She just left to be with Carrie.”

Fisher, who said he was sitting with his mother when she died, described her final hours saying, “It wasn’t that she was sitting around inconsolable, not at all. She simply said that she didn’t get to see Carrie come back from London, she expressed how much she loved my sister.”

He continued, “She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie. In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.”

Fisher said he was sitting with his mother when she died, and that it seemed like she just closed her eyes and went to sleep.

His sister was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. She later died Tuesday in the hospital at the age of 60. His mother, screen icon Reynolds, died a day later. She was 84.

According to Fisher, his mother “wouldn’t have it any other way.”

He explained, “From the family’s perspective, this is Debbie’s destiny. She didn’t want to leave Carrie and did not want to her to be alone.”

Fisher added, “We’re broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind. We also are happy that they’re together. It’s horrible, it’s beautiful, it’s magical they are together, it’s beyond words, it’s beyond understanding.”

As for their funeral arrangements, Fisher said he is planning a joint service with Billie Lourd, 24, his niece and Fisher’s daughter. According to Fisher, his mother and sister will be buried “among friends,” including Liberace and Bette Davis, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Fisher wants his mother to be remembered as a “great, strong person” and an “amazing champion of women.” Like Molly Brown, which Fisher said was his mother’s favorite role, Reynolds’ was “the eternal optimist.” He joked, “I’m not sure that even Molly Brown was Molly Brown compared to my mother.”