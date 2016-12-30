Once Upon a Time bosses debunk Emma theory

With Emma prophesied to die at the hands of Gideon, has Once Upon a Time found a loophole that will save the Savior?

In the winter finale, it was revealed that the sword Gideon (Giles Matthey) will eventually use to kill Emma (Jennifer Morrison) in the future can actually harm the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) without hurting Regina (also Lana Parrilla). Is this a clue that will ultimately spare Emma?

A running theory speculates that, sometime in the future, Emma has separated from her other half. So, could viewers actually be seeing a doppelgänger of Emma being killed by Gideon in the prophecy? “No,” executive producer Adam Horowitz tells EW. Alas, there goes that theory.

But the question still remains why Gideon would want to kill Emma in the first place. “That’s a great question and that’s exactly the question that we hope the audience is asking, is ‘Why would he want to kill the Savior?'” Horowitz recently told EW. “And that becomes a launching off point for a lot of the storytelling in the second half.”

Once Upon a Time will return in March on ABC.