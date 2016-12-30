Watch Mariah Carey prank her assistant: 'Don't f--- this up'

Mariah Carey loves her mozzarella sticks. If it means pranking her assistant, so be it!

In a new clip from her E! docuseries, Mariah’s World, the pop diva decides to prank call her tour assistant, Molly, as her aunt asking for chicken fingers with lots of “muzzarella.”

“Now I’m sorry that I sound agitated, but I’m trying to have my niece have a good time on her day,” she said before emphasizing the importance of the mozzarella sticks with sauce.

“Honey, honey, honey, honey, you’ll be fine,” she ended. “Molly, do me a favor, okay, sweetie? Because I want to be a nice lady to you. Don’t f— this up.”

Watch her prank in the video above.