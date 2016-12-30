Showtime makes Homeland season 6 premiere available early

Christmas may be over, but Showtime is giving its customers a late gift by making the Homeland season 6 premiere available more than two weeks before it airs.

On Friday, the premium cable network announced that the first episode of the Emmy-winning series’ upcoming season is now accessible on the Showtime streaming service, Showtime On Demand, and Showtime Anytime.

After spending the last few years abroad, the series and Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) returns to its roots in the United States. Carrie is living in New York with her daughter and working at a foundation that provides aid to Muslims in the U.S.

Earlier this month, Homeland showrunner Alex Gansa told EW that the show would be scaling back on some of its villainy this season.

“Last season, world events tragically caught up to the story we were telling,” Gansa said. “We knew we were going to New York and back to the United States. And didn’t want to dramatize any threats to the United States — and to New York specifically — that don’t actually exist. That was our first karmic principle this year. We’re not going to posit that there are vast ISIS or Al Qaeda cells or networks in the United States like there are in Europe, because according to all our intelligence officers, there aren’t any.”

Homeland, which also stars Mandy Patinkin and Rupert Friend, will officially return to Showtime on Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.