Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson announced Friday she will appear as a guest host on the TODAY show in the new year.

“Excited to be guest hosting the 9am hour of the @TODAYshow Tues Jan 3rd,”Carlson wrote on Twitter. “Pls join me on NBC for announcements! #newyear #2017 #nevergiveup”

Former TODAY co-anchor Katie Couric (1991-2006) will also board the morning juggernaut in 2017, filling in as guest-host during the week of Jan. 2 as Savannah Guthrie’s maternity leave continues. TODAY alum Meredith Vieira (2006-11) will also return to her former co-anchor chair for the week of Jan. 9.

After leaving Fox News, where she served as co-host of Fox & Friends, Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against former chairman and CEO Roger Ailes. In September, Fox settled with Carlson and several other women who accused Ailes of harassment.

“We as a country have to come up with a solution for every single one of them, to feel comfortable enough to come forward and not feel like they’re going to lose their job,” Carlson said of harassment in the workplace during an interview with ABC News’ 20/20. “And that’s what I hope to at least start the discussion on.”

Carlson has also released a book, Getting Real, which details her time working at Fox alongside Megyn Kelly, Bill O’Reilly, and other personalities.