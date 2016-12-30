Girl Meets World not yet canceled, according to writers

There’s still hope for Girl Meets World, despite recent comments from Rider Strong.

The actor, who plays Shawn Hunter on Disney Channel’s Boy Meets World sequel, said on his podcast that “the show ended” after filming season 3, which wraps up with episodes in January. However, a Twitter account for the Girl Meets World writers’ room states there’s no official word yet one way or the other.

“As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot,” began a series of tweets. “There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January.”

As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

Those episodes, as another tweet mentioned, will begin with the hourlong “World Meets Girl” on Jan. 6 and end with “Girl Meets Goodbye” on Jan. 20.

January 6 World Meets Girl (1 hr)

January 13 Girl Meets Sweet 16

January 20 Girl Meets Goodbye — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 12, 2016

Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

“Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story,” the account added. “If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best.”