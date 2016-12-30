Turner Classic Movies is honoring the late and great Debbie Reynolds.

Following the actress’ death at age 84 Wednesday, the network has planned a 24-hour marathon of Reynolds’ greatest film roles from 1959 to 1968 on Jan. 27. Beginning with It Started With a Kiss (in which Reynolds stars opposite Glenn Ford), the marathon will include Reynolds’ iconic turn in Singin’ in the Rain with Gene Kelly and her Oscar-nominated performance in The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Fans will also get the chance to see Singin’ in the Rain on the big screen when it hits theaters on Jan. 15 and 18 as part of TCM’s Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom events.

Read on for the complete schedule and movie descriptions from TCM below. (All times Eastern.)

6:00 a.m. It Started With A Kiss (1959) – After a whirlwind courtship, an Army officer and his wacky wife try to make their marriage work.

7:45 a.m. Bundle Of Joy (1956) – A shop girl is mistaken for the mother of a foundling.

9:30 a.m. How The West Was Won (1963) – Three generations of pioneers take part in the forging of the American West.

12:30 p.m. The Tender Trap (1955) – A swinging bachelor finds love when he meets a girl immune to his line.

2:30 p.m Hit The Deck (1955) – Sailors on leave in San Francisco get mixed up in love and show business.

4:30 p.m. I Love Melvin (1953) – A photographer’s assistant promises to turn a chorus girl into a cover girl.

6:00 p.m. Singin’ In The Rain (1952) – A silent-screen swashbuckler finds love while trying to adjust to the coming of sound.

8:00 p.m. The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) – A musical biography of the backwoods girl who struck it rich in Colorado and survived the Titanic.

10:30 p.m. The Mating Game (1959) – A tax agent falls for a farm girl whose father he’s investigating.

12:30 a.m. The Catered Affair (1956) – A working-class mother fights to give her daughter a big wedding whether the girl wants it or not.

2:15 a.m. The Singing Nun (1965) – A fanciful biography of the Belgian nun who briefly made the hit parade.

4:00 a.m. How Sweet It Is! (1968) – A married couple’s working vacation in Paris turns into a battle to stay faithful.