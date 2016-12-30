Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds to be honored with TV specials and tributes

The tragic deaths earlier this week of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds have prompted several TV networks to honor the mother-daughter acting duo by re-airing some of the past performances and debuting a new documentary focused on their relationship.

Below is a rundown of the scheduled tributes to the actresses set to air over the next month.

ABC: 20/20, “Debbie and Carrie: A Hollywood Story”airing Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

The special documents the careers and relationship of the beloved icons, while also featuring tributes from friends and family, including Todd Fisher, who is Carrie’s brother and Debbie’s son.

Logo: Will & Grace marathon airing Friday at 5 p.m. ET, RuPaul’s Drag Race at 12 a.m. ET, Roseanne at 1 a.m. ET, Golden Girls at 2 a.m. ET.

A few of Reynolds’ most notable sitcom and reality show appearances will air in succession over the weekend on Logo. Beginning with 14 episodes of Reynolds’ Emmy-nominated run on Will & Grace as Debra Messing’s mother, the marathon will then feature her guest judge appearance on RuPaul, followed by the 1997 episode of Roseanne, “Arsenic and Old Mom,” which was written by Fisher and guest-starred Reynolds, before wrapping up with her one-episode turn on Golden Girls.

HBO: Wishful Drinking airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Fisher’s Emmy-nominated 2010 documentary based on her autographical play will get an encore airing with archival footage of the actress and interviews with friends and family.

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Show airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

In a re-airing of a 2011 joint interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, the duo open up about Fisher’s father leaving her mother for Elizabeth Taylor, discuss the Star Wars actress’ struggles with drug abuse and mental health issues, and perform a medley together.

HBO: Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

The documentary, which was originally slated for a March premiere before being moved up, goes behind-the-scenes with the mother and daughter as they prepare for Reynolds to be honored at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

TCM: TCM Remembers Debbie Reynolds begins Jan. 27 at 6 a.m. ET.

The network has planned a 24-hour marathon of the legendary actress’ greatest film roles between 1959 and 1968. Kicking off with It Started With a Kiss, viewers will also be treated to two of Reynolds’ most iconic roles, Singin’ in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.