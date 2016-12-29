How to Get Away with Murder: Who killed Wes?

After months of fretting over who would end up under the sheet on How to Get Away with Murder, viewers have now discovered who is dead, but they don’t know how.

In the winter finale, Wes (Alfred Enoch) was revealed to be the victim, but he did not die as a result of the house fire. Yes, half his face was burned off, but Nate (Billy Brown) uncovered that Wes was actually dead before the fire. So, who did it? That’s exactly what the second half of the season will reveal, with Enoch slated to return for flashbacks that will fill in the blanks. In the meantime, EW hit the set while the cast filmed the winter finale to get their theories:

“For a moment there, I thought it was maybe Frank [Charlie Weber], but then that’s just way too cruel,” Aja Naomi King tells EW. “At this point, Annalise just has so many enemies, it could be any number of people.”

Weber concurs: “I think it’s an outside party,” the actor says. “This is retribution toward Annalise (Viola Davis) for all the things that we’ve done, which Frank is certainly responsible for, in a lot of ways.”

For his part, Enoch believes the Mahoney family is to blame — a perceived revenge for Wes’ wrongfully accusing Charles (Wilson Bethel) of murdering Wallace (Adam Arkin), when it was actually Frank who committed the crime. And the actor is not alone. “I think it’s the Mahoneys,” Karla Souza says. “They have the money and the means to contract someone to do such a barbaric thing, and they’re not emotionally tied to it at all. I think it’s ludicrous to think it would be Annalise or Nate. I don’t think it’s as sinister as that.”

“There’s going to be an ongoing exploration of the Mahoneys,” Liza Weil says. “I think that might come into play. It certainly makes me, as Liza, feel better to think that this was not done at one of our hands.”

However, those who remain of the Keating 5 — er, the K4 — are suspicious that Annalise may have played a role since she called everyone to her home just moments before it went up in flames. “I’m not a big theorizer, but if I just had to go off my first initial superficial response, I’d say probably Annalise,” Matt McGorry says. “But that’s just because I think that she ends up being sort of responsible for everything in some way.”

True, everyone is a fair suspect, as creator Pete Nowalk recently told EW, so Annalise certainly could’ve played a role, but Viola Davis can’t let her mind go there. “Sometimes my theories are absolutely right on, but with this one, I can’t guess,” Davis says. “I can’t guess what Pete has in store. Sometimes I feel like there’s little bread crumbs being thrown here or there, and I’ll get on one track of one bread crumb and I feel like I’m doing pretty good, and then other things are introduced and it confuses the hell out of me, so that’s one of them that I can’t guess.”

With all that in mind, King and co-star Jack Falahee have other theories in mind: “Maybe Wes killed himself because he couldn’t bear to deal with it all anymore,” King says. “Wes just offs himself and blows up the house all at once.” Falahee adds: “Or even that he tried to fake his own death. If he weren’t really dead, he’d try to Huck Finn-it and go to his own funeral.”

We’ll find out exactly what happened when How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.