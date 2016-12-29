HBO, Logo honor Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with special programming

HBO and Logo are setting up some special programming to honor mother-daughter duo Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Fisher tragically died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, while her mother and fellow Hollywood icon died just one day later after being rushed to the hospital for a stroke.

HBO will remember Fisher with an encore presentation of Wishful Drinking on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the network’s main channel. The 2010 feature-length documentary around the star’s 2008 hit autobiographical play gives fans an intimate and hilarious look into the life of the Star Wars actress. Receiving two Primetime Emmy nominations in its original run, the special features archival footage from Fisher alongside her no-holds-barred attitude on stage.

Reynolds will be honored on Logo with a two-day marathon of her work, including a 12-episode run of Will & Grace starting at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, featuring the Singin’ in the Rain star’s guest appearances as Grace’s (Debra Messing) mother. Beginning early Saturday morning, Reynolds’ guest judge spin on RuPaul’s Drag Race will kick-off the day of tributes, followed by her episodes of Roseanne and Golden Girls.