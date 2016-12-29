Rider Strong suggests Girl Meets World has 'ended'

Girl Meets World is returning in January for three episodes, but based on statements made by series actor and Boy Meets World alum Rider Strong, they might be the last ones.

“We finished the third season of Girl Meets World,” Strong said on a recent episode of his podcast, Literary Disco. “My brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple. And the show ended.”

Representatives for Disney Channel told EW they have no comment on Strong’s statement about the show.

Girl Meets World first premiered on Disney Channel in 2014 and follows the daughter (Rowan Blanchard) of Boy Meets World characters Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga Matthews (Danielle Fishel). It’s featured cameos from multiple other Boy Meets World stars, including Shawn (Strong), Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), and Minkus (Lee Norris).

Girl Meets World is currently in its third season. Its season finale, titled “Girl Meets Goodbye” airs Jan. 20 on Disney Channel.