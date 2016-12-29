Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo welcomes third child

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com.

Surprise — Ellen Pompeo has added to her brood!

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 47, and her husband Chris Ivery have welcomed their third child, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Everyone’s doing great,” the rep says of the new family of five.

No further details — including the baby’s sex and name — have been released. Pompeo and Ivery are also parents to daughters Sienna May, 2, and Stella Luna, 7.

The couple were spotted in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles Wednesday, on a hike with daughter Stella and their newborn, whom Ivery carried in a front holder.

Buzz of the new baby coming a bit after the birth is no shock. In 2014, the actress didn’t announce the arrival of daughter Sienna until two months after the fact.

And while the new big sisters are likely ecstatic to have a baby to dote on, Pompeo has admitted there was a bit of an adjustment period when Sienna joined the family.

“She liked her at first,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015 of Stella’s feelings toward the new baby. “After three months, she was like, ‘Is she leaving?’”

Added the star, “I was like, ‘No, no, she’s going to live here.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, okay.’”