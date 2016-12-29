Neil Patrick Harris paid tribute to his one-time on-screen grandma, Debbie Reynolds, on Twitter Thursday. Expressing his admiration for her wit and heart, he also shared his sadness over her and daughter Carrie Fisher‘s deaths this week.

“Debbie Reynolds played my grandma once, and she was the best,” he wrote of the Hollywood legend, who died Wednesday at age 84. “Hilarious, smart, bawdy, kind, classy. Losing her and Carrie this way? So sad.”

The two costarred in the 1998 CBS movie The Christmas Wish, in which Harris’ Will Martin set out to fulfill his grandmother’s wish of finding the woman mentioned in his late grandfather’s journals.

Harris is just the latest star to honor Reynolds. Tributes have consumed social media, including those from her Mother son Albert Brooks, Will & Grace daughter Debra Messing, Anna Kendrick, William Shatner, her Halloweentown family, and more.