Watch Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' moving Oprah interview from 2011

The mother-daughter bond between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds was evident long before their deaths only one day apart. They were neighbors, they had an HBO documentary, and they were quite clearly taken with one another during interviews and the like, despite their difficult times. Nowhere was that bond more evident than when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show together in 2011 near the time of Fisher’s HBO documentary, Wishful Drinking.

Over the course of the 42-minute interview, they touched on the topic of Fisher’s father, Eddie Fisher, who left Reynolds for her friend Elizabeth Taylor when Carrie was still a toddler, as well as Carrie’s struggles with drug abuse and mental issues.

“There have been a few times where I thought I was going to lose Carrie,” Reynolds said. “I’ve had to walk through a lot of my tears but Carrie’s worth it. … My lowest point in Carrie’s and my relationship was when we discovered that she was ill, or that she had this mental health problem and that it was going to be with her forever. That was very hard. How was she going to get along in life? How can I help her life? All I can do is love her and always shall.”

The pair also performed together a medley of “You Made Me Love You” and “Happy Days Are Here Again.”

Upon Reynolds’ death, her son, Todd Fisher, released a statement saying, “She wanted to be with Carrie.” Winfrey posted a photo from the interview on Twitter, writing, “Remembering the good times with Carrie and her mother.”

