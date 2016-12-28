Have no fear parents and young ones — Netflix has the ultimate countdown celebration that will transition kids from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s zzzs.

The streaming service has created a collection of on-demand countdowns just for kids, bringing excitement but a clear bedtime to the younger partygoers ringing in 2017. Featuring 10 different Netflix series, the watch parties range from animated to live-action teen fun.

The series include Word Party, Puffin Rock, Luna Petunia, Beat Bugs, All Hail King Julien, Skylanders Academy, Trollhunters, and Project Mc2. For the tad older crowd, Chasing Cameron and Fuller House will also ring in the new year, giving live-action countdowns for viewers.

“Netflix is all about giving members the freedom to decide when and how to watch, and the New Year’s Eve Countdowns do just that,” said Andy Yeatman, Netflix’s director of kids content. “They put families in charge of the holiday, whether that means celebrating at 9 and then lights out, or ringing in the New Year over and over again. I have three young daughters, so for us, that means celebrating three times with three different countdowns they each get to choose.”

The countdown content is now available for streaming on Netflix.