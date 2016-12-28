Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy make sexy fan art on Graham Norton

Officially, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender have costarred together three times, playing Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto in the recent trilogy of X-Men films. Unofficially, however, they’ve been together many more times — at least according to fan art on the internet.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, host Graham Norton showed them a few examples of fan art featuring the two actors — embracing, baking cookies, blowing bubbles — and got them to join in on creating some of their own.

Norton solicited ideas from the audience that included Fassbender and McAvoy going into an airplane bathroom together and a lengthy scenario involving a Zumba class before the pair agreed to act out one of the other suggestions, which was riding a tandem bike. Add a green screen, scarves, and the streets of Paris and you’ve got a work of art indeed.

Watch the duo make their own fan art in the video above. Fassbender can be seen in Assassin’s Creed, in theaters now, while McAvoy’s next film, Split, opens Jan. 20.