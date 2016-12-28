Watch Marion Cotillard lip-sync to Edith Piaf

If La Vie en Rose ever scores a sequel, one person who will be ready is Marion Cotillard.

During an appearance on this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, Cotillard was coerced into showing off the lip-sync skills she perfected for the 2007 film, in which she starred as singer Edith Piaf.

Next year will mark 10 years since Cotillard played Piaf in La Vie en Rose, the biopic that won the actress an Academy Award and put her on the Hollywood map as an A-list star.

Watch Cotillard lip-sync to “Non, je ne regrette rien” above.