Watch Al Pacino crack up over Kevin Spacey's spot-on impression

Kevin Spacey busted out his Al Pacino impression in front of the icon during CBS’ broadcast of the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Tuesday.

As Pacino sat in the audience near President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, Spacey taught everyone how to imitate the honoree “in three easy steps.” The first step entailed “searching for something that has gone missing.”

“Where is it? My wallet, my, my passport, my toothbrush, my lines, my performance,” Spacey said in his best Pacino voice. “Whoa. Where did that go?”

With Pacino and Obama already laughing, Spacey continued with step two: the surprise. “Al, for some reason, always looks a little surprised,” said Spacey. “If you look at his face, it’s like, ‘What just happened? The last thing I remember, I was snorting a wheelbarrow full of cocaine in Scarface, and now I’m sitting next to the president. Whoa! How did that happen?'”

Then came step three: the huff. “Al seems to have a lot of air he’s gotta get out,” said Spacey. “Whoa! Hoo-ah! I blow it out, but it just comes right back in.”

Soon, Spacey ended his comedy routine and got sentimental about his fellow Academy Award-winning actor. “Look, the reason that all of us love to do an impersonation of Al Pacino is that he’s created characters that are unforgettable, and that’s because, for Al Pacino, it’s not just business,” he said. “It’s not just business — it’s craft. And I’ve been fortunate enough to know him a long time and work with him. I adore you. Congratulations, my friend.”

The event was filmed at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 4. James Taylor, the Eagles, gospel singer Mavis Staples, and pianist Martha Argerich were also honored for their contributions to American culture.

Watch Spacey’s hilarious impression and tribute in a clip from the broadcast above.