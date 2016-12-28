Nick Viall didn’t end up with Andi Dorfman or Kaitlyn Bristowe on seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette, but it seems he’s won the heart of Jimmy Kimmel instead.

ABC announced Wednesday the late night fixture — and upcoming Academy Awards host — will front a post-show primetime special following the season 21 premiere of The Bachelor, which will see 30 women vying for Viall’s affections.

Titled Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here for the Right Reasons, the special will air Monday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on the network, immediately after The Bachelor‘s bow.

Viall, a 36-year-old sales account executive, exclusively previewed upcoming episodes of The Bachelor during an interview with PEOPLE, revealing he actually fell in love with more than one woman during production.

“Early on with so many women, you obviously don’t know a lot of things about them but talking to all of them and wanting to make it meaningful to all of them is very physically taxing,” he said. “And then as time goes on, it becomes more emotionally taxing and less physically taxing. And you get to know these women, there’s a level of respect. You’re asking them to do things they’ve never been able to do and to face stressful situations and their fears.”

Season 21 of The Bachelor debuts Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.