Debra Messing’s heart is broken, too.

Debbie Reynolds, who won an Emmy in 2000 for her guest-starring role as Messing’s mother on Will & Grace, died on Wednesday at the age of 84, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away at 60.

“So heartsick,” Messing wrote on Twitter. “Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my ‘mom’ for years & I loved her dearly. A legend.”

Messing went into greater detail on Instagram: “Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken,” she began. “For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful — a consummate pro — old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else ‘on the road’ to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level … a warrior woman who never stopped working.”

The actress then described her own personal experience with loss. “I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom,” Messing wrote. “I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, ‘I got you, Debbie. Carrie’s waiting for you.'”

“RIP Bobbie Adler,” Messing concluded, referring to Reynolds’ character’s name on Will & Grace.

In an additional post on Twitter, Messing wrote that she was “gutted.”

See the posts below.

Messing’s costars Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes also shared their sadness on Twitter.

