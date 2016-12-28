Watch Carrie Fisher's best TV cameos

Carrie Fisher is best known for her work as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia, but the actress also had dozens of TV credits.

Fisher, who died on Tuesday at age 60, appeared on many popular TV shows over the past few decades, at times to honor (or poke fun at) her iconic Star Wars role, but more often to create unique and memorable characters.

In an unforgettable turn on 30 Rock in the 2007 episode “Rosemary’s Baby,” she played feminist comedy writer Rosemary Howard, a hero of Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon whom she hires as a guest writer on The Girlie Show. Unfortunately, that staffing situation doesn’t quite work out when Rosemary’s sketch ideas about abortion and race are a bit much for the network, and Jack (Alec Baldwin) winds up firing them both. In the end, Liz visits Rosemary’s apartment and realizes she’s made a mistake. As Liz tries to leave, Rosemary utters the following famous line, both perfect for 30 Rock and a callback to Star Wars:

In September 1995, the Frasier episode “She’s the Boss” gave Fisher a cameo as a 4 a.m. caller to Frasier’s late night segment along with Matthew Broderick. In 1993, Good Morning, Miami’s “A Kiss Before Lying” followed Fisher as Judy Silver, mother to Mark Feuerstein’s (Royal Pains) character Jake who gets caught in a lie. The Scream 3 actress even had a role as First Lady of the United States in the WB’s 2004 presidential drama Jack & Bobby.

Beginning in 1982, check out the videos below of Fisher’s cameos up until her last recurring TV performance on the British sitcom Catastrophe as Mia, mother to Rob Delaney’s character struggling to cope with an accidental pregnancy.

Laverne & Shirley: ‘The Playboy Show’ (1982)

Sex and the City: ‘Sex and Another City’ (2000)

Smallville: ‘Thirst’ (2005)

Weeds: ‘The Brick Dance’ (2007)

Entourage: ‘Tequila and Coke’ (2010)

The Big Bang Theory: ‘The Convention Conundrum’ (2014)

Family Guy: Various Episodes (2014-2016)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: ‘Beware the Second Chance’ (2016)

Catastrophe: Various Episodes (2015-2016)

Fisher will appear in Catastrophe‘s third season, which is set to premiere in 2017.

Read tributes from Fisher’s family, friends, and colleagues here.