Carrie Fisher to appear on two new Family Guy episodes

Though her death sent ripples across the entertainment industry as fans and peers mourned the sudden loss of an icon, Carrie Fisher’s legacy of work will continue well into the future.

In addition to reprising her role as Leia Organa in Star Wars: Episode VIII and appearing alongside Rita Ora in the upcoming fantasy movie Wonderwell, the late actress, who died Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, will guest-star in yet another posthumous project. Fisher has completed voice work on two episodes of Fox’s long-running animated comedy Family Guy, set to air on yet-to-be-announced dates, EW has confirmed. Variety first reported the news.

The 60-year-old star previously debuted on the series as Peter Griffin’s supervisor, Angela, in a 2005 episode titled “Jungle Love.” She has voiced Angela across 23 episodes, with her last appearance to date airing on Dec. 4 of this year.

MacFarlane (creator, writer, and star of the animated hit) paid tribute to Fisher via Twitter on Tuesday.

“Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around,” he wrote. “Family Guy will miss her immensely.”